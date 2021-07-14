Left Menu

Bank of America profit surges on reserve release, revenue slips

(Adds revenue, other details) July 14 - Bank of America Corp reported a 173% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as it released reserves it had set aside last year at the height of the pandemic, but revenues remained weak and the bank flagged high expenses. The bank's net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $3.28 billion, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:26 IST
Bank of America profit surges on reserve release, revenue slips
Bank of America Image Credit: Wikipedia

(Adds revenue, other details) July 14 - Bank of America Corp reported a 173% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as it released reserves it had set aside last year at the height of the pandemic, but revenues remained weak and the bank flagged high expenses.

The bank's net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $3.28 billion, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 77 cents per share, according to IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

The Federal Reserve last year brought in ultra-low interest rates to allow for a more rapid recovery from the pandemic-induced recession. Such low rates eat into the income of lenders like Bank of America, which make profit from the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits. Strong momentum in job growth and vaccinations against COVID-19 have underpinned a recovery in the broader economy, However, Wall Street's biggest banks are still expected to feel the pinch from low rates.

Executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co warned on Tuesday that the sunny outlook for the U.S. economy would not make for blockbuster revenues in the short term due to low interest rates, weak loan demand and a slowdown in trading. Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, released $2.2 billion of reserves in the quarter, reflecting the improved economic outlook. The release, however, was lower than the $2.7 billion it had set aside in the previous quarter.

Overall revenue, net of interest expense, dropped 4% to $21.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021