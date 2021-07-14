Tata Metaliks shares close with over 3 pc jump after June quarter earnings

Shares of Tata Metaliks Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 3 per cent after the firm reported a net profit of Rs 94.72 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

After a firm start, the stock gained further ground and jumped 8.06 per cent to Rs 1,299 at the BSE during the day. It closed at Rs 1,243.60, a gain of 3.46 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 3.51 per cent to close at Rs 1,243.90.

In traded volume terms, 2.51 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 38 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

Tata Metaliks Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 94.72 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 12.36 crore in the year-ago quarter, Tata Metaliks said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during April-June 2021-22 increased to Rs 606.45 crore from Rs 210.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 471.62 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 227.46 crore a year ago.

''The company has delivered strong results primarily due to record sales and booming prices of pig iron. DI pipe business got impacted mainly due to COVID-induced restrictions by state governments.'' ''However, demand for DI pipes continues to remain robust on the back of significantly increased allocation in this year's Union budget for water infrastructure,'' Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director of Tata Metaliks said in a statement.

