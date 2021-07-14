Armenian state fund and Air Arabia to launch Armenian low cost airline
The Armenian National Interests Fund and Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia said on Wednesday they planned to launch a new budget airline with Armenian capital Yerevan as its base.
The new carrier will operate as a joint venture between the pair, they said in a joint statement, adopting the low-cost model operated by Air Arabia.
