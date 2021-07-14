AkzoNobel India steps up COVID-19 relief initiatives, donates 55 oxygen concentrators

Leading paints maker AkzoNobel India, which owns brands such as Dulux, On Wednesday said it has donated 55 oxygen concentrators across five states as part of its COVID-19 relief initiatives.

AkzoNobel India on Wednesday announced its latest 'People. Planet. Paint.' sustainability initiative, said a company statement.

The project follows a two-pronged approach that addresses the health and well-being needs of community members across five states while also meeting the educational needs of more than 300 children impacted by school closures, it added.

In addition to providing lifesaving hardware, AkzoNobel India’s unique tele-medicine initiative known as 'Arogya Sakha' has benefitted 1.5 million painter community members and their families across India.

''This helpline provides COVID-19 screening through tele-consultation with specialist doctors, after care/ recovery of COVID-19 patients and vaccine registration counselling,” it added.

AkzoNobel India Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal said: ''As a responsible corporate citizen, AkzoNobel India firmly believes in contributing to the well-being of everyone in our ecosystem and broader community – it is an integral part of our sustainability agenda. We will continue to partner with government bodies and organizations to help augment medical infrastructure and contribute in protecting local communities in these challenging times.” PTI KRH MKJ MKJ

