Left Menu

No senior-level resignations, says Axis Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:54 IST
No senior-level resignations, says Axis Bank
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday said there was no senior-level resignations, especially of its executive directors Rajesh Dahiya and Charanjit Singh.

''In this connection, we would like to state that the said information is factually incorrect and the bank strongly denies the said statement.

''We believe this has been done with the intention to damage the reputation of the bank and mislead the stock markets and the public in general,'' Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing, in response to rumours in social media over resignation of the bank's senior executives.

Dahiya is the bank's executive director (corporate centre), while Singh is its chief audit executive, as per the bank's latest annual report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021