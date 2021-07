Experian raises annual outlook after strong first quarter

Experian raised its annual outlook on Thursday after the world's largest credit data company delivered a 31% jump in its first-quarter revenue, driven by a faster-than-expected recovery as economies slowly emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK-listed Experian said it now expects total revenue growth for the year in the range of 13% to 15%.

