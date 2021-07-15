Britain fines drugmakers $360 million for overcharging NHS
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 11:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined several drugmakers a total of more than 260 million pounds ($360 million) for overcharging the state-backed NHS healthcare network for hydrocortisone tablets for almost a decade.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it has fined Accord-UK, Auden Mckenzie, Allergan Plc, Accord Healthcare, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Way made Plc, Amdipharm, Advanz Pharma Services, and some Cinven entities. ($1 = 0.7219 pounds)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Mckenzie
- The Competition and Markets Authority
Advertisement