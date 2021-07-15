Left Menu

Britain fines drugmakers $360 million for overcharging NHS

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 11:54 IST
Britain fines drugmakers $360 million for overcharging NHS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined several drugmakers a total of more than 260 million pounds ($360 million) for overcharging the state-backed NHS healthcare network for hydrocortisone tablets for almost a decade.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has fined Accord-UK, Auden Mckenzie, Allergan Plc, Accord Healthcare, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Way made Plc, Amdipharm, Advanz Pharma Services, and some Cinven entities. ($1 = 0.7219 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021