SVP Global Venture Pvt. Ltd. announces its NSE listing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SVP Global Ventures, the fastest growing Indian multinational in cotton yarn manufacturing today got listed on NSE. The listing was done in a glorious ceremony at NSE office in Mumbai. Chirag Pittie, the Whole Time Director of the Company was the chief of ceremony. Rachna Bhusari, Head of Listing Business Development, represented the NSE. The listing was announced by sounding the customary gong at 0915 hours on 14 Jul 21.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Chirag Pittie said, "Today SVP Global Ventures has achieved another milestone in its journey of growth. The Company is the leading manufacturer of Compact cotton yarn in the world. We are most advanced state of the art technology based company. The company is on a growth trajectory. We have achieved sustained growth year on year. Listing of Company on NSE will provide wider coverage and opportunity to more number of retail investors to participate in the growth story." Earlier this month the company announced its Q4FY21 and FY21 results. Speaking about the sustained growth Maj Gen OP Gulia, CEO of the Group said, "The company recovered strongly from the COVID-19 lockdown in the first half of the year and posted EBIDTA of 94 Crs. in Q4FY21, a growth of 41.4 per cent YoY and net profit of Rs 38.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The revenue rose to Rs 571.1 crore during the fourth quarter."

Established in 1898 by Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, SVP Global Ventures Ltd. is headquartered in Mumbai, India and is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing high quality Combed Compact Cotton and blended yarn across state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The Company is leading manufacturers of combed compact cotton yarn in the world. It exports yarn to leading textile manufacturing countries, like Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Turkey and Portugal. The Group's vision is to become a fully integrated leading textile Company in the world.

