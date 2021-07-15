Piaggio launches new dedicated EV dealership in Cochin

Small commercial vehicle maker Piaggio on Thursday announced the launch of a new dedicated EV dealership in Cochin which will allow customers to access Piaggio's entire range of electric vehicles, including the FX range.

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Italy-based auto major Piaggio Group, had recently launched its FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments.

The Cochin dealership for EV is the fourth such facility in Kerala, the company said in a release.

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, PVPL said, ''Cochin being a major business hub, inter-city transportation business is one of the important sources of income for a lot of locals and our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increasing the earnability due to its low cost of operation and superior range.'' These vehicles are covered with a 3 year/1 lakh kilometre ''super warranty,'' Nair said, adding, in addition to this, the company is offering a 3-year free maintenance package as an introductory offer to its customers.

The Piaggio I-Connect telematics solution offers real-time vehicle data tracking for Piaggio customers and for PVPL service initiatives, he added.

The new Ape' E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output, the company claimed.

It comes with full-metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft cargo deck length and is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector, among others, the company said, adding the passenger vehicle, Ape' E-City FX is the most profitable 3-wheeler.

