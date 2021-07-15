Narayan Rane launches Khadi cotton babywear and handmade paper slippers

Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane today launched Khadi's two new exclusive product ranges – Khadi cotton babywear and unique Khadi handmade paper slippers – at Khadi India's flagship showroom in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Chairman KVIC Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena were present on the occasion. Both the ministers appreciated Khadi's range of products.

The new products include Khadi's first-ever cotton clothing for babies. To begin with, KVIC has launched sleeveless vests (jhablas) and frocks along with bloomers and nappies for newborns and up to 2 years old babies. KVIC has used 100% hand-spun and handwoven cotton fabric that is soft on the tender and sensitive skin of the children and prevents them from any rashes or skin irritation.

The ministers also launched Khadi's handmade paper "use & throw" slippers which have been developed for the first time in India. These handmade paper slippers are 100% eco-friendly and cost-effective. The Handmade paper used in making these slippers is completely wood-free and made of natural fibres like Cotton & Silk rags and agro-waste. These slippers are weightless and best suited for travel and indoor usage like in-home, hotel rooms, hospitals, places of worship, laboratories, etc. It is also effective from the hygiene point of view.

While Khadi cotton babywear is priced uniformly at Rs 599 per piece; the handmade paper slippers cost a meagre Rs 50 per pair. The two new products can be purchased at the Khadi showroom in Connaught Place as well through KVIC's online portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

While launching the new Khadi products, Shri Rane emphasized on aggressive marketing of eco-friendly and sustainable products. He said by capturing a bigger market share in this sector, KVIC can create more employment opportunities and increase its consumer base by a big margin.

KVIC Chairman Shri Saxena said that the handmade paper "use & throw" slippers have been developed by KVIC with the objective of supporting the handmade paper industry and creating sustainable employment for artisans. He said it is also for the first time that KVIC has ventured into the production of babywear.

(With Inputs from PIB)