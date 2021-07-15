Yokogawa Support to Linde's Uttarakhand plant

(Uttarakhand) [India], July 15: India, like the rest of the world, is battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The Oxygen plants across the nation play a critical role in supporting the healthcare system to stem the tide of COVID-19.

M/s Linde India Limited, one of the leading medical grade Oxygen producers in India, faced an issue with the Yokogawa operating station in their ASU (Air Separation Unit) plant in Selaqui, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The Linde plant produces 150 metric tonnes of oxygen per day. The technical team of Yokogawa India responded promptly, and with this timely support, the issue was addressed, and the functioning of the operating station was restored within a few hours.

As per the M/S Linde team, ''We have been working relentlessly in producing medical-grade oxygen to ensure uninterrupted supply to the different hospitals. Every single effort put in by our partner counts. We thank the Yokogawa team for their great support and timely efforts.'' The Yokogawa India senior management quips, ''Yokogawa India is committed to building communities. We have witnessed the severe impact this pandemic had on people and communities worldwide, and it is a heartbreaking situation as it now sweeps through India. Our engineers are on the go and can go the extra mile to save lives. We will continue to support our customers while ensuring we keep our staff, partners, and operations on the ground safe. No one is safe until everyone is safe.'' Since the pandemic outbreak, Yokogawa India has been educating and training its employees on the hygienic methods and social distancing techniques to combat the Coronavirus.

To combat the challenges of the pandemic, the Yokogawa team has developed new work practices and engineering controls, following the WHO guidelines. Yokogawa India has also embarked on a vaccination drive for all its employees and aims to complete it in the quickest possible time. PWR PWR

