Potential of textiles sector should be realised by using innovations, latest tech: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 22:48 IST
The textile sector has great growth potential and it should be realised by using innovations, the latest technology and facilitation, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

While reviewing initiatives undertaken by the textile ministry, Goyal said by enhancing the productivity of local artisans and domestic industry, the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat can be realised.

The textile minister also asked the concerned officials to put efforts to bring consistency in the quality of handloom and eliminate child labour from the sector.

The sector contributes 2.3 per cent to India’s GDP, 7 per cent of the total industrial output,12 per cent to the export earnings and employs more than 45 million people directly.

India is also the sixth largest producer of technical textiles, with a 6 per cent global share and it is the largest producer of cotton and jute in the world. The country is the second-largest producer of silk in the world and 95 per cent of the world's hand-woven fabric comes from India.

