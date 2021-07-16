Left Menu

Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August

He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel. Trudeau noted Canada continues to lead G20 countries in vaccination rates with approximately 80 of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and over 50 of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 16-07-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 09:39 IST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September. Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada's provinces and his office released a readout of the call. He noted that if Canada's current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue the border can open. "Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September," the readout said. "He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel," Trudeau noted Canada continues to lead G20 countries in vaccination rates with approximately 80% of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and over 50% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated.

He said case numbers and severe illnesses continue to decline across the country as vaccination rates continue to increase. In the early days of the pandemic, the U.S. and Canadian governments closed the more than 5,500-mile (8,800-kilometer) border to nonessential traffic. With increasing vaccination rates and dropping infection rates, some were annoyed the two governments hadn't laid out detailed plans to fully reopen the border. Canada began easing its restrictions earlier this month, allowing fully vaccinated Canadians or permanent legal residents to return to Canada without quarantining. But among the requirements are a negative test for the virus before returning, and another once they get back. Pressure has been mounting on Canada to continue to ease the restrictions at the border, which have been in effect since March of last year. Providing exemptions for travel into Canada amid the pandemic is politically sensitive and Trudeau is expected to call a federal election next month. Commercial traffic has gone back and forth normally between the two countries since the start of the pandemic. Canadians can fly into the United States with a negative COVID-19 test.

