Chinese regulators send on-site teams to conduct cybersecurity review of Didi
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that seven departments of Chinese regulators sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of Didi.
The regulators include the CAC, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, and Ministry of Transport, CAC said.
