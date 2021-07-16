Left Menu

State govts must also take lead in instituting labour reforms: Kant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 15:23 IST
State govts must also take lead in instituting labour reforms: Kant
  • Country:
  • India

The state governments must also take the lead in instituting labour reforms and rationalising costs of power to the industry, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

He further said the Centre and states should work together to make India one of the easiest places to do business.

Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body PHDCCI, Kant also expressed concern over high food inflation due to higher prices of oilseeds and edible oils.

''State governments must also take the lead in instituting labour reforms, and rationalising the costs of power to industry. We must strive together to make India one of the easiest places to do business,'' PHDCCI quoted Kant as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, Kant said action is now needed at all levels of government to rationalise and streamline forms and clearances.

''Single window clearances, timely clearances and land acquisition are areas for state governments to focus on, '' he added.

Noting that the public-private partnership (PPP) in social infrastructure is another avenue, Kant said, ''Now, more than ever, the importance of social infrastructure such as healthcare facilities has come to the fore''.

According to Kant, partnerships with the private sector in unlocking the potential of innovative financing mechanisms such as asset monetisation, and providing an impetus to green finance are other potential areas, among others.

He also emphasised that India should focus on sunrise areas for growth, such as electric vehicles and battery storage manufacturing, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, blockchain, cloud computing and genomics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021