Left Menu

Eastern Railway allows WBJEE candidates to travel in special trains

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:13 IST
Eastern Railway allows WBJEE candidates to travel in special trains
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Railway announced on Friday that it would allow West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) candidates to travel in the staff-special trains on the day of the examination.

Daily tickets will be issued from booking counters on Saturday to the WBJEE examinees and their accompanying guardians willing to travel by staff-special trains, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

''Tickets will be issued on production of the original admit card of the examination,'' he said.

WBJEE is it the first major examination in the state to be conducted offline amid the improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

A total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the examinations for entry into undergraduate engineering courses across 274 centres. Around 40 per cent of the candidates are from outside the state this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021