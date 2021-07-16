Left Menu

MeitY uses MapmyIndia to help people find government facilities on digital map

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:09 IST
The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has integrated services of domestic navigation company MapmyIndia to help people locate government facilities on the digital maps.

This will help people locate ration shops, mandi, places where lightning has struck in the past few minutes, Indian Oil petrol pump, and gas stations.

''To further enhance the initiatives of the Digital India Programme, and keeping in view the theme of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', MeitY has enabled map services in 'UMANG App' through an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with MapmyIndia.

''As a result of integration of UMANG with MapmyIndia maps, citizens will be able to find government facilities nearest to their location, such as mandis, blood banks and much more, at the click of a button,'' MeitY said in a statement.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) provides people access to around 1,251 services from 257 central and state government departments.

Following the integration, people will be able to see detailed and interactive street- and village-level maps of India, built by MapmyIndia.

Citizens will also be able to view the driving distance, get directions and turn-by-turn voice and visual guidance to locations, including traffic and road safety alerts during navigation, through the linkage between UMANG App and MapmyIndia, the statement said.

In a separate statement, MapmyIndia CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma said, ''We are delighted to partner with the National eGovernance Division of Government of India, to power Umang app with MapmyIndia Maps and APIs.'' Verma added that the UMANG app is an incredible super app made by the Government of India to help citizens access hundreds of government services through a click of a button.

