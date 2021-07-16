Recovery Officer Debt Recovery Tribunal sells Rs 716-cr shares in United Spirits

Recovery Officer Debt Recovery Tribunal on Friday offloaded shares worth over Rs 716 crore in United Spirits Ltd, through an open market transaction.

Bulk deal data on the BSE showed that Recovery Officer I DRT II sold over 1.13 crore shares at an average price of Rs 630.93 apiece.

Advertisement

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 716.15 crore.

On the BSE, shares of United Spirits ended 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 665.6 apiece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)