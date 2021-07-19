Left Menu

Assam makes COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from NE states

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:25 IST
The Assam government on Monday made the COVID-19 test mandatory for all passengers from the North-Eastern region entering the state through airports and railway stations, an official order said.

Earlier, people from North-Eastern states who arrived in Assam by air or train and directly proceeded to their destination state were exempted from undergoing the COVID-19 test.

The decision was taken due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring states, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

It comes five days after the state government had made COVID-19 testing compulsory for vaccinated travellers, withdrawing its earlier order that exempted mandatory testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving via air and train.

The mandatory testing will be applicable until further orders, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

