Revenue collection up by 112pc in Odisha in Apr-Jun

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, revenue collection of the Odisha government from its own resources has increased by a whopping 112 per cent to around Rs 17,656 crore during the April-June period of the current fiscal, an official said on Tuesday.

The increase in revenue generation has been attributed to prudent policies in the financial management and ease of tax payment, he said.

Despite all the challenges due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, the revenue generated from the state's own sources grew to Rs 17,656.70 crore in the April-June period of 2021, up by Rs 112.54 per cent from Rs 8,307.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the finance department principal secretary AK Meena said.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, secretaries of various departments observed that ease of tax payment through online modes and the introduction of e- receipts have helped increase revenue of the government and bring transparency to the system.

The revenue generation from own-tax sources was up by 74.66 per cent, Meena said.

''The total revenue collection from own-tax sources in the three months ended June 30, 2020 was around Rs 4,601 crore, which grew to Rs 8,036 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal,'' he said.

The non-tax revenue grew by nearly 160 per cent to Rs 9,621.16 crore in the June quarter, the official said, adding that this growth was due to the robust collection system developed by the steel and mines department.

Keeping the pace with the revenue generation, there was also a significant growth in budget utilisation, Meena said.

''Overall percentage of the budget utilisation by June 2021 grew to 21 per cent as against around 17 per cent in the corresponding period last fiscal,'' he said.

Mohapatra directed all the departments to speed up capital expenditure under various development programmes and emphasised on the high-impact new capital-intensive projects.

The secretaries of all the departments were told to closely monitor progress of the projects under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) along with the livelihood enhancement schemes during the current year.

He also stressed on the preparation of a digital register for management and maintenance of the government assets created under various departments.

Development Commissioner PK Jena asked all the departments to nominate responsible senior officers for coordinating with the Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) for preparation of the register.

The chief secretary also reviewed the implementation of the projects under the DMF and the OMBADC.

