Thrissur railway station to get Smart Gate

As part of COVID-19 management, the railway station here is to get a 'Smart Gate' to thermal-screen passengers entering the station.

The Collector of Thrissur district Haritha V Kumar would inaugurate the gate on July 23.

The fully self-regulating gate would enable railway security personnel to avoid close contact with passengers thereby enhancing their safety, a press release said.

The smart gate with features like face detection, metal detector and live video-recording would furnish data of 20 people at a time to the authorities, the release said.

The gate was sponsored by Kerala-based Manappuram Finance Ltd, a non-banking financing company.

''Installation of this advanced equipment incorporating Artificial Intelligence in railway stations and airports will help in effective crowd management in closed spaces while ensuring seamless adherence to prevailing COVID-19 protocols,'' managing director and chief executive officer of the company, V P Nandakumar said.

Manappuram Finance has sponsored similar systems set up at the Kannur International Airport and Kannur Railway Station.

The work on installation of such systems was done by Nexba Healthcare, the Indian partner of the UK-based company Securecorp.

