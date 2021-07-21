Left Menu

Draft notification issued declaring Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg as National Highway: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said a draft notification has been issued declaring Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Uttar Pradesh as National Highway.The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama is a nearly 300-km-long pilgrimage route that devotees take around 45 days to cover barefooted to pay obeisance at vital places linked with Lord Krishna.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:59 IST
Draft notification issued declaring Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg as National Highway: Gadkari
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@minmsme)
  • Country:
  • India

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said a draft notification has been issued declaring Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Uttar Pradesh as National Highway.

The 'Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama' is a nearly 300-km-long pilgrimage route that devotees take around 45 days to cover barefooted to pay obeisance at vital places linked with Lord Krishna. ''Draft Notification has been issued declaring 'Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg' as National Highway in the state of Uttar Pradesh,'' Gadkari tweeted. The route covers Ayodhya, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Gonda and Basti districts. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on February 15 said development work should be geared up along the route to attract more international tourists. In a separate tweet, Gadkari said construction work of four/six lane greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K Package-II) in Punjab from Bounker to Behlolpur, including the proposed Ludhiana Bypass stretch, has been approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana with a budget of Rs 1,488.23 crore. Gadkari also said draft notification has been issued declaring road between Bhandara-Mohadi- Tumsar- Barpeta-Balaghat as National Highway in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021