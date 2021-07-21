Draft notification issued declaring Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg as National Highway: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said a draft notification has been issued declaring Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Uttar Pradesh as National Highway.

The 'Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama' is a nearly 300-km-long pilgrimage route that devotees take around 45 days to cover barefooted to pay obeisance at vital places linked with Lord Krishna. ''Draft Notification has been issued declaring 'Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg' as National Highway in the state of Uttar Pradesh,'' Gadkari tweeted. The route covers Ayodhya, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Gonda and Basti districts. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on February 15 said development work should be geared up along the route to attract more international tourists. In a separate tweet, Gadkari said construction work of four/six lane greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K Package-II) in Punjab from Bounker to Behlolpur, including the proposed Ludhiana Bypass stretch, has been approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana with a budget of Rs 1,488.23 crore. Gadkari also said draft notification has been issued declaring road between Bhandara-Mohadi- Tumsar- Barpeta-Balaghat as National Highway in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

