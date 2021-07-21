Left Menu

TTD to launch incense sticks for sale at Tirumala on Aug15

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:49 IST
Tirupati, Jul 21 (PTI)The Tirumala TirupatiDevasthanams(TTD), which manages the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, would launch for saleincense sticks made out of used garlands that adorn various deities at TTD-run temples here, on August 15, a temple official said.

Darshan International, a noted incense stick manufacturing facility in Karnataka, would make use of the sacred garlands in the making of the incense sticks and hand over the product to TTD, the official said.

TTD Executive OfficerKS Jawahar Reddy has in a review meeting directed other TTD officials to take all necessary steps to sell the new product of incense sticks at the counters to be set up close to those selling ladduprasadam on the hills, he said.

Initially, the TTDAgarbattiproduct would be sold to devotees visiting the seven hills, and later it would be made available in other towns and cities in the country, he added.PTICOR BN BALA BN BALA

