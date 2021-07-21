Professor killed in landslide in U'khand's Tehri district
A rock fell on a car following a landslide on a hill between Totaghati and Saudpani in Tehri district on Wednesday, killing a professor travelling in the vehicle, an official said.
Driver of the car and another person travelling in it had a miraculous escape, Devprayag police station incharge Mahipal Singh Rawat said. Narendra Nagar degree college professor Manoj Sundriyal was badly injured in the accident, he said. Sundriyal was rushed to AIIMS, Rishikesh where he died during treatment, Rawat said. Sundriyal, 44, was a resident of Dehradun, the official said.
