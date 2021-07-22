Left Menu

Over 13 lakh MSME loan accounts restructured by public sector banks: Rane

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:26 IST
Over 13 lakh MSME loan accounts restructured by public sector banks: Rane
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 13.06 lakh MSME loan accounts with an aggregate amount of Rs 55,333 crore have been restructured by public sector banks till June 25 this year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

MSME minister Narayan Rane also said that till July 2, Rs 2.73 lakh crore has been sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

The scheme was launched for an emergency credit line of up to Rs 4.5 lakh crore to businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the same is backed by a 100 percent central government guarantee.

Till June 25 this year, ''13.06 lakh MSME loan accounts with an aggregate amount of Rs 55,333 crore have been restructured by public sector banks,'' he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said since the inception of the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, till July 9, 6,97,612 units have been set up (including those by farmers) with MM (margin money) subsidy of Rs 16,688.17 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021