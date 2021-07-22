Left Menu

Ducati launches adventure tourer bikes V4, V4 S in India

However, in India, the radar system will be a standard fitment on the Multistrada V4 S and will not be available on the Multistrada V4, it added.The two models will be available in showrooms by early next week, Ducati India added.

Ducati launches adventure tourer bikes V4, V4 S in India
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched its adventure tourer Multistrada V4 and V4 S models in India priced at Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 23.10 lakh, respectively, (ex-showroom India). The 4th generation of Multistrada, the V4 is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up that will headline Ducati's family of adventure tourer bikes in both capability and technology prowess, the company said in a statement.

The Multistrada V4 and V4 S are powered by 'V4 Granturismo engine' with a power output of 170 Hp at 10,500 rpm. The engine has been designed for road and off-road use.

Commenting on the launch, Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said, ''The new Granturismo V4 engine is specifically designed keeping touring and off-road riding in mind and it is the heart of this whole project.'' Ducati said the Multistrada V4 has also adopted the radar technology that is capable of supporting and making riding more comfortable due to the ability to reconstruct the reality surrounding the motorcycle. However, in India, the radar system will be a standard fitment on the Multistrada V4 S and will not be available on the Multistrada V4, it added.

The two models will be available in showrooms by early next week, Ducati India added.

