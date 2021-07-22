SVP Global Ventures Ltd’s sustained Q1FY22 Results

Result Highlights: Revenue for Q1FY22 stood at Rs. 411.85 crs • EBIDTA for Q1FY22 stood at Rs. 91.38 crs with margins increasing from 16.4% in Q4FY21 to 22.19% • Consolidated PAT for Q1FY22 stood at Rs. 39.18 crs an increase from 6.74% in Q4FY21 to 9.51% Mumbai, July 2021: SVP Global Ventures Ltd, one of the fastest-growing multinational cotton yarn manufacturers in the country and a leading manufacturer of Combed Compact cotton yarn, declared its Q1FY22 results. The Company sustained the growth posted in the last 2 quarters despite the second wave of COVID 19, which affected the manufacturing industry adversely; in spite of the decline in revenue, EBITDA and PAT margins increased. The income for Q1FY22 stood at 411.85 crs. The Company’s EBITDA stood at 91.38 crs in Q1FY22, with margins increasing from 16.4% in Q4FY21 to 22.19%. The PAT of the Company for Q1FY22 stood at 39.18 crs, increasing from 6.74% in Q4FY21 to 9.51%, maintaining the growth trajectory. Safe Harbor Statement Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project-related issues, are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions, or other factors. About SVP Global Established in 1898 by Shri Vallabh Pittie, SVP Global Ventures started its business journey as a trader to become one of India's largest compact cotton yarn manufacturers with a combined experience of promoters and management for over 2 decades. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and is primarily engaged in manufacturing polyester, polyester & cotton blend, and 100% cotton yarn across 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, Ramnad, Coimbatore and Sohar, Oman. The professionally managed Company has a vision to become a world-leading, fully integrated textile company in manufacturing yarn, fabric and end-user garments; it currently employees more than 3500 people across its manufacturing facilities. The continued focus has been to invest in the best technology, identify manufacturing locations that provide logistic and cost efficiencies. PWR PWR

