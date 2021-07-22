GIFT City collaborates with TASK Staffing for talent management

Country's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City on Thursday said it has joined hands with TASK Staffing Solutions for talent management in the field of international financial services.

TASK Staffing, part of the 25-year-old TASK Group, is an Ahmedabad-based integrated staffing solutions company.

TASK Group will help GIFT City meet the human resources, talent, and training needs for IFSC entities setting up operations within its premises, GIFT City said in a statement.

GIFT City and TASK Group will also jointly review the need for executive recruitment, executive search, volume Hiring (fresher and front level), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and contract staffing for those companies.

Additionally, training and up-skilling of the desired talent pool will also be provided through TASK's associate initiative, SkillSir.com.

''GIFT City will create large-scale employment opportunities in the international financial services sector. In today's rapidly changing world, the right talent and skillsets are extremely important for the overall development of GIFT City,'' Tapan Ray, Managing Director, and Group Chief Executive Officer, GIFT City said.

The pact will help in nurturing the required talent for companies operating from GIFT City, he added.

Mathew Chudukattil, Managing Director, TASK, said the collaboration with GIFT City is in consonance with TASK's larger mission of 'an adequately employed India'.

GIFT City is fast emerging as a preferred destination for financial services and IT/ITeS companies for setting up their operations here.

With, competitive tax regime and state-of-the-art infrastructure, GIFT City said it would be able to attract foreign investors and substantial offshore business.

