Landslide: Traffic blocked on Shiradi Ghat road

Vehicular traffic on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of the road has been completely blocked after a landslide at Marnalli in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, official sources said.

Commuters travelling to Bengaluru from Dakshina Kannada district have been advised to move their vehicles on Charmadi Ghat road or any other alternative route.

District Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishekesh Bhagawan said it will be difficult for heavy vehicles to move on Charmadi and Madikeri roads also and their movement has been banned on the road.

