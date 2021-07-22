EV maker Komaki on Thursday announced setting up of its 300th dealership in the country with the the opening of its latest outlet in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

After rapid expansion in the last quarter in New Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, during which the company saw a steep upward trajectory, Komaki has now set foot in Madhya Pradesh as well, it said in a release.

The adoption of electric vehicles has shown an uptick with increased consciousness among the people about environmental conservation. As the sales grew, so did the size of the Komaki footprint, it said, adding the robust demand has taken the sales tally of Komaki EVs to 21,000 units within the first half of 2021. ************************************ CriticaLog appoints Dhruv Kumar as deputy CEO * Tech-enabled premium logistics company CriticaLog has appointed former Myntra Flipkart director Dhruv Kumar as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for overseeing operations and sales of the company, a statement said. ''Dhruv Kumar's onboarding is a big boost to the team, as he comes with rich experience and competence in supply chain management. In the past, he has demonstrated success in strategies that are key to seamless operations. ''We look forward to his contribution as we take our business to the next level,'' said Sujoy Guha, Chief Executive Office, CriticaLog.

In his prior assignments, Kumar has worked with Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra Flipkart. ****************************** Modair commences operations from Neemrana, Aligarh * Sky adventure tourism services provider Modair has commenced its services in the country through its private jets and a wide bouquet of adventure sports offerings.

Modair has already started its operations from Neemrana and Aligarh airports initially, the company said in a release.

''While we have already introduced a wide range of air adventure tourism services, we further look forward to coming up with many more exciting offerings for adventure travel connoisseurs to explore a great number of world-class tourist attractions in India. ''All our efforts are intended to help support Indian economy by giving a boost to investment in India’s price competitive tourism sector,'' said Atul Jain, Chairman, Modair.

