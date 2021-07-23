Left Menu

Over 2.75 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals:Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 12:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 2.75 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 43.87 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 41,12,30,353 doses.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

