Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:12 IST
Aluminium futures rise on spot demand
Aluminium prices were up 0.36 per cent to Rs 196.85 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the July delivery gained 70 paise, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 196.85 per kg in a business turnover of 1,002 lots.

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

