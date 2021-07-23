SafeHouse Technologies continues to raise awareness on Cyber Security

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): SafeHouse Technologies, one of the fastest growing Indo-Israeli cyber security enterprises collaborated with Haryana Police for their initiative Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship 2021 (GPCSSI 2021). The collaboration was in association with Haryana Police, Rakshit Tandon- A Cyber Security Expert and Society for Safe Gurgaon (SSG) to raise awareness on cyber security.

The objective of the association was to tackle the increasing cyber-crimes and give the right direction to the young minds of India who have a positive inclination towards the cyber world. Talking about the association, Aditya Narang, Co-founder & MD-India, SafeHouse Technologies said, "We were honored to have led this initiative, GPCSSI 2021. SafeHouse started with a mission of #SecuringIndia, by providing digital security to everyone online. Thanks to initiatives like GPCSSI the awareness around cyber security in India is increasing rapidly and enabling our citizens to be skilled in this domain."

He further added, "The increasing cyber-attacks due the pandemic have posed a significantly elevated threat level for mobile users. There are several malicious apps that steal data, behavioral patterns, pictures, and banking information of the users. There is a need to sensitize internet users about these risks so that they understand the importance of securing their mobile phones and other devices." SafeHouse Technologies also talked about its flagship product, BodyGuard during the internship. BodyGuard is a one button app that uses proprietary, state-of-the-art technology to protect smartphones from a wide range of cyber threats such as phishing, malware and malicious links. BodyGuard comes with enhanced AI-based security capabilities, uses a higher level of encryption & hence bolsters privacy. It also offers the world's fastest and safest VPN.

Aditya further added, "In this month-long online internship, we trained 5800 individuals. With the help of distinguished speakers, the internship raised awareness on Social Media Threats, Mobile Security and Security Against Online Frauds. We look forward to associate with Haryana Police in future and will continue our endeavours of #SecuringIndia." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

