MoS Railways Danve announces additional trips to Konkan from Mumbai for Ganesh festival

The Konkan Railway will start 40 additional trips to cater to people travelling to Konkan from Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve announced on Friday.

These services will be in addition to the 72 trips announced earlier.

Addressing reporters along with BJP MPs from Mumbai Manoj Kotak and Gopal Shetty, and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, Danve said, ''No one will face any issue to go to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi. If the wait-list increases, we will have more trips than what has been announced.'' Kotak said the need for additional trips arose as the 72 announced earlier had no more capacity.

Heavy rains have been battering Maharashtra for a few days now. Rail traffic was affected due to this between Lonavala and Khandala, and Bhivpuri and Karjat.

Danve said he has directed officials to ensure that rail services are restored at the earliest. He added that he was personally monitoring the situation.

Lakhs of people from Mumbai and its satellite cities travel to Konkan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in September every year. Hence, this time of the year sees heavy rush on Konkan-bound trains.

Konkan and Mumbai are connected as a sizable Maharashtrian population in the mega-city hails from this region. Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan are mostly dominated by the Shiv Sena and the NCP. The BJP too has been making inroads in this region. Ahead of the crucial BMC polls expected to be held early next year, all parties have been wooing people from this region.

