PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 24-07-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:24 IST
Virtual workshops for govt depts by KSUM
Giving a major thrust to startups to become providers of services and products to the state government, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold a series of virtual workshops for government departments on Thursdays and Fridays, starting from July 29.

The workshops are being organized for senior officials in the context of the Government of Keralas policy of providing direct procurement options to its departments from startups.

''They are aimed at showcasing the products and services from Kerala startup ecosystem before the departments and create better avenues for them.

The first session of the series will be held on July 29, from 2 PM to 4 PM.

The workshops will cover topics such as the state's startup policy, role of departments in supporting startups, mode of purchase options and KSUMs role as facilitator,'' a state government release said.

The government has sanctioned permission for its departments, boards, PSUs, Corporations and other entities to procure IT products through the limited tender process.

The facility is limited to startups registered under KSUM.

Those interested can register for the workshop at https:ites.google.com/startupmission.in/ksumgem/register- for-workshop.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

