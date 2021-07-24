"Developing, upgrading primary&family health centres priority of Left govt"

Developing and upgrading primary and family health centres are the priority of the Left government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday, while dedicating various projects under the health department, including the reconstructed family health centre at Vazhakkad, which was destroyed in the floods of 2018.

During the online inauguration, Vijayan pointed out the significance of such centres in Kerala and said the government is committed to the vision under the 'Aardram' scheme.

''In our second tenure, we have prioritized the strengthening of public health institutions as part of the 100-days action plan.

Projects such as Vazhakkad are a booster for our efforts,'' he said.

The family health centre, which caters to the medical needs of around 75,000 outpatients annually, was reconstructed as part of the CSR initiative of UAE-based VPS Healthcare.

The healthcare group, founded by NRI entrepreneur and Kozhikode-based Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, had pledged to rebuild the medical facility ruined in the floods.

Health Minister Veena George said it was a proud moment for the state that a PHC destroyed in the floods was upgraded to what she described as the best and the biggest such facility in the nation.

''We extend our sincere thanks to Dr Shamsheer and his team for their noble efforts. It is sure that the state-of-the-art facility, equipped with advanced technology, will cater to the needs of the people.

The health centre at Vazhakkad is the most advanced such facility in India and the health department will initiate all measures to sustain the standard and quality of services,'' she said.

In addition to the modern laboratory, advanced imaging department, and other facilities at the centre, it has an open gym, play area for children and options for other organized activities to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Vayalilhailed the Kerala government's efforts to strengthen the health care system and commended the advancement and achievements the state had made in the recent past.

He said VPS Healthcare would employ five people for the next two years, with salaries and other benefits, at the Vazhakkad centre to maintain the quality of services.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan said it is a historic day for the people of Vazhakkad and that Kerala is committed to emulating this model across the state.

''A large section of our population is dependent on the public health system. So it is a must that we upgrade and modernise it.

It is the right of all to have access to quality healthcare. Vazhakkad is a promising project in this direction,'' he said.

The other schemes and projects which were inaugurated included a welfare scheme for pregnant tribal women, a vaccine storage facility in Ernakulam and various baby care centres in various hospitals in the state.

