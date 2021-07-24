Business brief

Online coding school for young kids WhiteHat Jr on Saturday said it will work with eminent technologist Sonam Wangchuk on Ladakh-themed solar power and water conservation projects.

As part of the association, WhiteHat Jr has interwoven Ladakh-inspired real-life projects in its coding and math curriculum, the company said in a statement.

“I'm excited to work with WhiteHat Jr as it allows me to engage directly with thousands of children from India, and across the world. I am a firm believer in learning by experimentation and creation versus learning-by-instruction. ''In line with that, I am keen to connect with the young generation in a direction where they are not just aware of burning issues such as climate change but also get inspired towards finding solutions,” Wangchuk added.

