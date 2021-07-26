Left Menu

Sun Pharma, Cassiopea SpA ink license & supply agreements for acne treatment drug Winlevi

It is expected to be available in the US in Q4 of calendar 2021.Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea SpA said following this transaction, Cassiopea will be expecting substantial revenue streams for the foreseeable future and will be well funded to continue the development of its innovative dermatology pipeline.The USFDA approved Winlevi clascoterone cream 1 per cent in August 2020, for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 11:39 IST
Sun Pharma, Cassiopea SpA ink license & supply agreements for acne treatment drug Winlevi
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Drug major Sun Pharma on Monday said it has signed license and supply agreements with Cassiopea SpA for acne treatment drug Winlevi in the US and Canada.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cassiopea SpA on Monday announced the signing of license and supply agreements for Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1 percent) in the United States and Canada, according to a regulatory filing.

Under the terms of the above-referred agreements, Sun Pharma will have the exclusive right to commercialize Winlevi in the United States and Canada, and Cassiopea will be the exclusive supplier of the product.

Cassiopea will receive an upfront payment of USD 45 million, potential commercial milestones totaling up to USD 190 million, and customary double-digit royalties, the filing added.

Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA), and genital warts.

''Winlevi is a new class of topical medication in dermatology and will complement our existing oral acne portfolio. The addition of Winlevi further strengthens our position in the acne segment and reinforces our deep commitment to caring and making a difference in the lives of patients,'' Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America of Sun Pharma, said.

Winlevi has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) as a novel drug with a unique mechanism of action for the topical treatment of acne in patients 12 years and older. It is expected to be available in the US in Q4 of calendar 2021.

Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea SpA said following this transaction, Cassiopea will be expecting substantial revenue streams for the foreseeable future and will be well funded to continue the development of its innovative dermatology pipeline.

The USFDA approved Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1 percent) in August 2020, for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021