Inter Pipeline terminates deal with Pembina Pipeline

Canadian pipeline operator Inter Pipeline said on Monday a C$8.5 billion ($6.77 billion) deal to be bought by rival Pembina Pipeline Corp had been terminated, as it pursues a higher bid from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Brookfield has raised its hostile bid to about C$8.58 billion in cash or stock, with leading proxy advisors saying the terms were superior to the deal with Pembina.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:54 IST
Canadian pipeline operator Inter Pipeline said on Monday a C$8.5 billion ($6.77 billion) deal to be bought by rival Pembina Pipeline Corp had been terminated, as it pursues a higher bid from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield has raised its hostile bid to about C$8.58 billion in cash or stock, with leading proxy advisors saying the terms were superior to the deal with Pembina. Inter said on Monday it has agreed to pay Pembina the termination fee of C$350 million.

The company also said it would now be in a position to make a formal recommendation on the revised Brookfield Offer in due course. ($1 = 1.2563 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

