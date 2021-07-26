Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 PAT up 32 pc at Rs 1,642 crore

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported 32 per cent jump in its profit after tax for the April to June quarter to Rs 1,642 crore from Rs 1,244 crore in the same period of last year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:08 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 PAT up 32 pc at Rs 1,642 crore
The lender has a national footprint of 1,612 branches and 2,591 ATMs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported 32 per cent jump in its profit after tax for the April to June quarter to Rs 1,642 crore from Rs 1,244 crore in the same period of last year. Net interest income increased by 6 per cent to Rs 3,942 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 3,724 crore in Q1 FY21. Net interest margin for Q1 FY22 was at 4.6 per cent.

Operating profit for Q1FY22 was Rs 3,121 crore, up 19 per cent from Rs 2,624 crore, while CASA ratio as at June 30 stood at 60.2 per cent compared to 56.7 per cent last year. Average current account deposits grew by 28 per cent to Rs 46,341 crore for Q1 FY22 compared to Rs 36,066 crore for Q1 FY21. Average savings deposits grew by 10 per cent to Rs 116 lakh crore for Q1 FY22 compared to Rs 105 lakh crore for Q1 FY21.

Average term-deposit sweep grew by 24 per cent to Rs 22,208 crore for compared to Rs 17,846 crore for Q1 FY21. CASA and term deposits below Rs 5 crore as at June 30 constituted 92 per cent of total deposits (90 per cent as at June 30 last year).

Customer assets (advances and credit substitutes) were Rs 2.35 lakh crore in Q1 FY22 compared to Rs 2.16 lakh crore in Q1 FY21. Advances were Rs 2.17 lakh crore compared to Rs 2.03 lakh crore as at June 30 last year. Covid-related provisions as at June 30 were maintained at Rs 1,279 crore. In accordance with the Resolution Framework for Covid-19 and MSME announced by the Reserve Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank said it has implemented total restructuring of Rs 552 crore so far.

As at June 30, gross non-performing assets were 3.56 per cent and net non-performing assets were 1.28 per cent. Credit cost on advances was 133 basis points (annualied) for Q1 FY22. Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as per Basel III was 23.1 per cent and tier I ratio was 22.2 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021