10 CPSEs report profit in 2020-21: Heavy Industries Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
As many as 10 central public sector enterprises have reported profits in FY2020-21 as per unaudited results, Heavy Industries Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Monday.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic has affected the results of CPSEs.

''Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, fifteen CPSEs are operational and twenty-eight others are under various stages of closure/liquidation/National Company Law Tribunal etc,'' he informed the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said that two CPSEs have turned profitable and four non-profitable after 2014.

In a separate reply, he said the production of enterprises under the administrative control of the ministry has been affected due to the pandemic, disruption in domestic/global supply chains, frequent disruptions in operations of factories and localized containment measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

