Larsen & Toubro posts over two-fold jump in Q1 profit at Rs 1,531 cr

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday posted an over two-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,531.66 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company's ''net profit after tax from continuing operations & discontinued operations'' was at Rs 543.93 crore, L&T said in a BSE filing. Its total income during the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 29,982.70 crore from Rs 22,037.37 crore in the same period a year ago. The engineering and construction conglomerate's expenses were at Rs 27,708.08 crore as against Rs 21,367.63 crore earlier.

