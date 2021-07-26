Left Menu

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares tumble nearly 4 pc after Q1 earnings

It was Rs 1,341 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.The total expenses incurred by the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, stood at Rs 1,145.37 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:55 IST
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday tumbled nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a 45.42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

On the BSE, the stock went lower by 3.79 per cent to close at Rs 910.75 on the BSE. During the trade, it dipped 4.81 per cent to Rs 901.10.

On the NSE, it tumbled 3.82 per cent to close at Rs 909.80.

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 45.42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 164.52 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 301.46 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,326 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,341 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The total expenses incurred by the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, stood at Rs 1,145.37 crore. It was Rs 982.13 crore for the year-ago period, the filing said.

