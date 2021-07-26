US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls from record highs as Chinese stocks sink
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:03 IST
U.S. stock indexes fell from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, marking a poor start to a week packed with technology earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.69 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,055.86.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.21 points, or 0.05%, at 4,409.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.96 points, or 0.11%, to 14,821.03 at the opening bell.
