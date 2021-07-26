Left Menu

Times Network names Navika Kumar editor-in-chief of Hindi news channel

Updated: 26-07-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:23 IST
Times Network names Navika Kumar editor-in-chief of Hindi news channel
Times Network on Monday announced that Navika Kumar will be the editor-in-chief of its upcoming Hindi news channel, Times Now Navbharat.

Kumar, who has been with the network for long, will continue in her role as group editor, Times Network, and also host programmes she does on Times Now, according to a statement.

