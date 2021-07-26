Times Network names Navika Kumar editor-in-chief of Hindi news channel

Times Network on Monday announced that Navika Kumar will be the editor-in-chief of its upcoming Hindi news channel, Times Now Navbharat.

Kumar, who has been with the network for long, will continue in her role as group editor, Times Network, and also host programmes she does on Times Now, according to a statement.

* * * * * * Fino Payments Bank starts QR based solution * Fino Payments Bank said it has started facilitating person to merchant payments through QR-based UPI solution.

The initiative comes amidst a surge in QR-code based payment solutions riding on increased smartphone penetration, usage of high speed internet and Aadhaar linked bank accounts, as per an official statement.

