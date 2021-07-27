Left Menu

IT employees' organisation in Kerala to help freshers get jobs

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 11:37 IST
IT employees' organisation in Kerala to help freshers get jobs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prathidhwani, a welfare organization of IT employees in Kerala, has come up with a scheme to impart training in technology and the required skill set to enable freshers to get jobs.

''The scheme provides training in technology and skill set required by the companies and provides an opportunity for the freshers to find better employment.

We also share applicants' profiles to companies as per their requirements,'' Raneesh A R, President of Prathidhwani at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, said in a release.

Those who register on the portal, www.jobs.prathidhwani.org will receive notifications of various technology workshops organized by Prathidhwani every month.

These training sessions led by domain experts are being organized free of cost, it said ''So far, Prathidhwani has conducted 90 training sessions in various technologies,'' Raneesh said, adding that anyone can participate in this training which is conducted online.

So far 35,600 people have applied for jobs through the portal in which 14,360 jobs were listed during the past year.

The portal has 9,630 registered profiles of job seekers.

Currently, 410 companies in the state, including major firms operating in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark, Kochi and Cyber Park, Kozhikode have registered with the portal and are recruiting employees through the portal.

Job vacancies in many companies which are not registered are also listed in the portal.

The job openings posted on the website will reach about 14,500 people directly through Prathidhwanis WhatsApp and Telegram groups after proper verifications.

The service on this portal is completely free for IT job seekers and IT companies, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021