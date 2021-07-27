Left Menu

Czech state, CEZ sign memorandum on EV battery plant

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:50 IST
The Czech Industry Ministry and majority state-owned utility CEZ on Tuesday signed a memorandum on support for a project to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the central European country.

Industry Minister Karel Havlicek has said investment in the first phase of the project could total more than 50 billion crowns ($2.29 billion) and create 2,300 jobs. ($1 = 21.8140 Czech crowns)

