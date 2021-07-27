Left Menu

Institutional bidders lap up HUDCO shares

Institutional investors are bidding on Tuesday, and bids would open for retail investors on Wednesday.The sale of over 16.01 crore shares, or a total of 8 per cent stake, would fetch around Rs 720 crore to the exchequer. Of this Rs 3,651 crore is from NMDC OFS and Rs 3,994 crore from sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:46 IST
Institutional bidders lap up HUDCO shares
  • Country:
  • India

The government's offer for sale of HUDCO shares to institutional investors was over-subscribed on Tuesday.

Of the base issue size of over 9.90 crore shares, institutional investors put in bids for over 12.59 crore shares, or 1.27 times, till 2.30 pm, according to the NSE data.

Bidding will continue till close of the market hours.

The government is selling up to 8 per cent stake sale in HUDCO at a floor price of Rs 45 apiece. Institutional investors are bidding on Tuesday, and bids would open for retail investors on Wednesday.

The sale of over 16.01 crore shares, or a total of 8 per cent stake, would fetch around Rs 720 crore to the exchequer. The OFS comprises a base issue size of 5 per cent stake or over 11.01 crore shares, with an option to retain over-subscription of 2.5 per cent or over 5 crore shares.

The government is selling over 9.90 crore share to institutional bidders on Tuesday and have the option to retain the over-subscription.

The government has already raised over Rs 7,646 crore through minority stake sale. Of this Rs 3,651 crore is from NMDC OFS and Rs 3,994 crore from sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021