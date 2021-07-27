IFFCO signs MoU with NFL, RCF to transfer liquid nano urea technology without any royalty

National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers have signed agreements with cooperative major IFFCO to secure technology for the production of liquid nano urea. NFL and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) signed the memorandum of understandings with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for transfer of technology of nano urea liquid, an official statement said. Under these agreements, IFFCO will transfer the technology of liquid nano urea to NFL and RCF without any royalty. The MoUs and other related agreements were signed in the presence of Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba. To enhance the adaptability of nano urea by farmers, technology transfer from IFFCO to public sector fertiliser companies will be achieved through these MOUs. ''This technology transfer will ramp up the production leading towards consistent supply resulting in faster adoption and would also result in more savings to farmers and government subsidies,'' the statement said.

NFL and RCF will establish new nano urea production plants to increase the supply of products to the farmers. Mandaviya said the signing of these MoUs shows the commitment of the government towards serving the interest of farmers of the country and making the country self-sufficient in fertilisers. “Nano Urea made by IFFCO has the potential to prove to be a game-changer for agriculture in the country. India has become the first country globally to start commercial production of Nano Urea,'' the minister said. While underlining the need for faster adaptability of nano urea, Mandaviya said there is an imbalanced use of fertilisers in India, which is deteriorating the health of the soil. Nano urea is a revolutionary product, which will help in solving these problems by reducing the use of urea by up to 50 per cent. Mandaviya said that apart from direct savings, transportation costs will also come down. The storage of nano urea will also be easy for the farmers. Direct financial savings, reduction in transportation cost and better production will increase the income of the farmers. Highlighting the importance of these MoUs, Mandaviya said, “The biggest challenge for any game-changer technology is adoption on a larger scale by the common masses. Nano urea is facing the same challenge. Nano urea is a revolutionary product, but the faster the common farmers of the country adopt it, the sooner we will see its positive effect and the sooner we will be able to move towards 'complete AatmaNirbharta' in the agriculture sector''. The minister said that he has been informed that IFFCO started production of nano urea in June and in less than two months till July 25, it has completed the production of 8.28 lakh nano urea bottles and supplying it to the farmers. Mandaviya said it is necessary that the production of nano urea should increase further and stressed that other state-owned fertiliser companies should also be involved in this work.

