PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

- Brussels pauses legal action against UK over Brexit deal breach https://on.ft.com/3iNhxty - England set to welcome double-jabbed US and EU tourists https://on.ft.com/3zILzFI

- Wizz Air shareholders back £100m pay plan for CEO Varadi https://on.ft.com/3zGJ5Yv - Morrisons' largest shareholder blasts £9.5bn takeover plan https://on.ft.com/3iUt8an

Overview - The European Commission said on Tuesday it would not move to the next step of its legal action against Britain for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, in response to Britain's request for a "standstill".

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on Wednesday expected to approve the reopening of England's doors to double-vaccinated tourists from the European Union and the United States. - Wizz Air's chief executive, Jozsef Varadi, has won shareholder approval for a potential 100 million pound ($138.81 million) payout.

- WM Morrison's biggest shareholder, Silchester, is not inclined to support a takeover offer from private equity firm Fortress Investment Group at upcoming court and shareholder meetings, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7204 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

